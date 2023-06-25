Finalist: Carla Ford

General Counsel

With more than 30 years of experience, Carla Ford has a background in diverse industries. For 16 years, she served as an assistant United States attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, where she represented the government in varied civil litigation practices. Afterward, she worked at Walmart Stores, Inc. as a senior member of its field-based Environmental Compliance and Ethics Team. Ford has also been in private practice at law firms in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Pasadena.

Now, as general counsel for U.S.VETS, Ford uses the knowledge and networks she acquired in a broad variety of areas that include employment and human resources, risk management, litigation oversight, governance, contract formation, real estate development, and intellectual property. She is a trusted advisor to the board of directors and officers and a close partner with employees in U.S.VETS’ mission to end veteran homelessness.