Finalist: Delphina Yuen

(Moshe Zusman)

General Counsel

Outschool, Inc.

Syracuse University College of Law

Delphina Yuen’s career has centered around making the world a smaller place through technology. After her clerkship for the Superior Court of Delaware and a short stint at a boutique litigation firm, she joined her first technology startup. She then joined Lyft, Inc. in 2015 where she helped to shape, execute, and build a global legal strategy for Lyft’s products and services. Yuen’s current role as general counsel of Outschool, Inc. integrates her background and passion for both education and technology.

Outschool is an education technology company with a mission to inspire kids to love learning. In her first year, she tackled complex legal and policy issues around the gig economy and education to bring supplemental education opportunities to kids around the world. Her team also worked to build an innovative privacy and safety program to keep kid data secure and kids safe on the platform.