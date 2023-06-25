Finalist: Derek Huoth

General Counsel

Tastemade

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

Derek Huoth is general counsel and secretary at Tastemade, a modern media brand that creates award-winning video content and original programming in food, home, and travel primarily for millennial and GenZ audiences. In addition to all legal and business affairs, he has also been involved in people operations, corporate development, and international matters at Tastemade. He’s an active participant in the company’s mentorship program, which he helped design.

Huoth is a leader, a coach, and an overall force within Tastemade. He has made it his personal mission that his internal clients at the company feel that working with Tastemade lawyers is as enjoyable as watching their content, putting extra emphasis on storytelling, community, and ownership of outcomes.