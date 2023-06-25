Finalist: Franco Tenerelli

General Counsel

Landsea Homes Corporation

Loyola Law School

Franco Tenerelli is a proven business leader with a track record of strategic, practical, and professional counsel to Fortune 500 companies and start-ups. He has a depth of experience advising executives and boardrooms in a variety of legal disciplines including corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, compliance, and risk management. At his current employer, Landsea Homes, he is a member of the Landsea Executive Team, advising on all corporate initiatives. He is also a member of the Executive Land Committee, which oversees all real estate transactions, joint ventures, and financings.

Tenerelli created the Landsea Homes Legal and Risk Management departments from the ground up, setting the company’s legal vision and implementing the requisite systems and procedures to handle exponential nationwide growth and entry into the public market.