Finalist: Greg Kerber

Divisional Vice President, Lead Counsel, and Assistant Secretary at TriNet

TriNet Group, Inc.

UC Berkeley School of Law

Greg Kerber is divisional vice president, lead counsel, and assistant secretary at TriNet and leads its corporate team within TriNet’s legal, risk, government affairs, and compliance department. He has overall responsibility for the legal and corporate governance functions. He is a member of the senior leadership team and in that capacity helps plan and execute on TriNet activities in support of the company’s mission and vision. Kerber has had a critical and far-reaching role at TriNet in his support of the board of directors and various subsidiary entities and in advising on a range of critical matters.

Kerber elevates his team and the organization through his exceptional work ethic, strong leadership, and innovative strategies to help TriNet mitigate risk and leverage opportunities. He is known for being detail-oriented, efficient, hands-on, business-oriented, reliable, and diligent.