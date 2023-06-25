Finalist: Ivana Cingel

Chief Corporate Litigation Officer, Global Head of Insurance, and Senior Vice President

AECOM

Yale Law School

Ivana Cingel is an experienced litigator who serves as chief corporate litigation officer, global head of insurance, and senior vice president at AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design, and engineering to program and construction management. She is a proud immigrant to the United States whose life and outlook have been shaped in large part by her experience as a child war refugee and as a young immigrant to the U.S.

As the chief litigator at one of the AEC industry’s largest firms, Cingel sets and executes strategies for resolving the company’s highest-value claims and litigation in a wide range of disputes covering multiple business lines - including transportation, water, power, oil & gas, and environment - around the world. She has delivered numerous successes that build on her reputation as one of the finest litigators in the industry.