Finalist: Jason Lee

Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Lido Advisors

Santa Clara Law

Jason Lee joined Lido Advisors, an SEC-registered investment manager, as a partner in 2017 and currently serves as the firm’s chief legal and compliance officer. When he joined Lido, the firm employed about 30 people, primarily in Los Angeles, and managed about $2.7 billion in assets. Now, Lido has offices throughout the country, 150 employees, and manages about $12 billion in assets. Lee has played critical roles in Lido’s tremendous growth and development and has overseen the firm’s administrative, operational, legal, and regulatory functions.

Lee has dedicated his professional career to public service. As president (chair) of the State Bar of California, he was instrumental in securing diversity and inclusion efforts in the agency’s core mission. Prior to his service at the State Bar, he served as chair of the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation, presiding over the body responsible for vetting and rating trial and appellate appointments.