Finalist: Jessica Waybright

General Counsel

Genesis LA

UC Law San Francisco

As in-house counsel for Genesis LA - a community development finance organization serving Los Angeles County - Jessica Waybright fuels the deals that help neighborhoods flourish. She is a savvy attorney and a consummate team player who doesn’t shy away from complex legal challenges. Her leadership, knowledge, and deep commitment to the city of Los Angeles make her an ideal candidate for the L.A. in-house counsel leadership awards.

Waybright has focused much of her career on real estate law. After earning her JD, she worked as a real estate and transactional attorney where she drafted and negotiated agreements for businesses looking to buy, sell, or rent residential and commercial properties. This made her a natural fit for an in-house role at Genesis LA. There, she parlayed her business prowess into underserved and underinvested communities, providing a path toward greater equity and prosperity for local residents.