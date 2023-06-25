Finalist: Melissa Slawson

General Counsel and VP of Government Affairs and Education

GeoLinks

California Western School of Law

With more than 15 years of legal experience in the telecommunications regulatory field, Melissa Slawson is the general counsel and vice president of government affairs and education at leading enterprise-level telecommunications company GeoLinks. Since 2017, she has been the company’s general counsel, overseeing all legal and regulatory matters. As part of her role, she tracks policies and legislation that may affect GeoLinks’ business and advocates before various regulatory bodies such as the FCC.

Slawson has had a significant impact on GeoLinks’ accelerated growth and success. Beyond single-handedly pioneering the entire in-house legal department and company legal policies, she has also been solely responsible for developing expertise regarding FCC broadband deployment funding auctions.