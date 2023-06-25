Finalist: Todd Rosen

General Counsel

Main Street Advisors

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

Todd Rosen has a broad legal and finance background. He started as a corporate and tax lawyer, then left law for a few years to work as an investment banker. He returned to law joining Munger, Tolles & Olson, where he became a partner.

After 14 years at Munger, he joined Main Street Advisors as the firm’s first general counsel. Main Street Advisors serves as a strategic advisor to and invests capital for some of the most influential and accomplished people and businesses in media, music, entertainment, and professional sports. During his almost five years at Main Street, Rosen has been involved in all aspects of the firm’s investment and legal functions and instrumental as Main Street has grown from ~$4.0 billion of AUM to over ~$8.5 billion of AUM, including the recent closing of the firm’s second private equity fund with over $1 billion of committed capital.