Finalist: Wendy Pizarro

Chief Legal Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Diversity Officer and Corporate Secretary

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Harvard Law School

Wendy Pizarro has served as Calidi’s chief legal officer, chief diversity officer, chief administrative officer, and corporate secretary since 2021. She is considered a role model for women and people of color as a seasoned corporate attorney, business leader, and digital health advocate. She is passionate about Calidi’s mission to cure cancer and fight disease using its innovative stem cell delivery platform.

In her hybrid roles on Calidi’s executive leadership team, Pizarro is responsible for the company’s global legal strategy and implementation. Furthermore, she is the company’s lead in shaping external and internal policies in recruitment and marketing related to furthering principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the company’s strategic plan and clinical trial design, and development.