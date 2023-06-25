Honoree: Aarash Darroodi

(© HeadshotDC | Moshe Zusman)

EVP & General Counsel

Fender

Georgetown University

Aarash Darroodi brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience to Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers, and distributors, transforming music history since 1946. In his current role as executive vice president and general counsel at FMIC, he is responsible for all global legal needs across FMIC, including mergers and acquisitions, compliance, litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, advocacy, and risk management. Darroodi continues to serve as an officer on the board of directors for FMIC.

In 2022, he was appointed as president of the Fender Play Foundation, the brand’s public charitable organization on a mission to equip, educate, and inspire the next generation of players through music education.

At the mere age of seven, Darroodi had already visited or lived in over 35 countries, shaping his global and cultural knowledge. He has applied this wealth of life experiences to work seamlessly within FMIC across multiple countries and cultures, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Bringing these diverse perspectives to his role as EVP and general counsel, his work has led to the largest acquisition in FMIC’s history of PreSonus Audio Electronics, support of the $800-million California Proposition 28 Music and Arts Education Ballot Measure, and spearheading legislative initiatives to bring about changes to CITES and other compliance requirements for the company’s global manufacturing, logistics, and sales operations.

Furthermore, he negotiated and inked deals with all major music publishers in support of Fender’s online digital learning application, Fender Play, including Universal Music, Warner/ Chappell, Sony Music Publishing, and BMG, and also led the organization’s global COVID-19 compliance program by navigating one of the most challenging regulatory environments impacting all aspects of Fender’s business globally including manufacturing operations, supply chain, and employment operations.

A big proponent of technological change and innovation, Darroodi is currently focused on expanding the reach of Fender Play and other digital initiatives across the borders of the U.S. and Europe, including entry into untouched territories such as Japan, China, and South Korea.