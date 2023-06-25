Honoree: Carita Shanklin Walker

General Counsel/Chief Legal Officer

Shell Recharge Solutions

UC Berkeley School of Law

Carita Walker is a strategic executive who provides operational and risk-based guidance to the CEO and members of executive leadership teams. She delivers expertise in environmental and regulatory compliance, permitting, and non-technical risks associated with multi-billion-dollar capital projects, corporate governance, and risk management. She also has numerous years of experience in commercial contracting, M&A, legislative and market development in nascent and novel industries, and technologies.

Walker is passionate about creating scalable, innovative business solutions, building compliant, safe, and inclusive cultures, and the advancement of ESG (environmental, social, and governance).

Walker is the chief legal officer at Shell Recharge Solutions (formerly Greenlots) - a Shell company dedicated to unlocking the possibilities of the electric mobility future by delivering game-changing software and services at scale.

She is an enabler of legal digitalization, innovation, and transformation to cement Legal’s contribution to the scaling of the business. In the two years that she has been in this role, Walker has achieved a number of notable accomplishments, including creating a legal team of five attorneys and a legal operating system to assist the business in meeting its goals. She routinely serves as a mentor to numerous other attorneys.

Previously based in Doha, Qatar, she led commercial transactions for Shell’s operations in Qatar including Pearl GTL, the world’s largest source of gas-to-liquids products, and was a member of the governance team for the Qatargas 4 LNG joint venture, a fully integrated liquefied natural gas project. She started her professional career because of her dedication to environmental justice. Today, she is part of the solution aiding Shell in the energy transition. Walker is also an acknowledged thought leader and active participant in DE&I efforts and is one of the architects of the Shell Global Legal DE&I Plan.

Walker did her undergraduate studies at Xavier University of Louisiana (a Historically Black College and University), studied at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, and obtained her law degree from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law.