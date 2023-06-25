Partner and Co-Founder

Cohen Gardner LLP

UCLA School of Law

Entertainment and Sports

Cohen Gardner LLP, the transactional entertainment law firm that Jeff Cohen co-founded with Jonathan Gardner in 2002 is celebrating its 20th year in the entertainment industry. His clients Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan won many awards for their remarkable work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh has recently wrapped shooting on Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice” and is currently shooting “Wicked” for Universal. Quan has recently wrapped his work on the feature “The Electric State” for Netflix starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. Additionally, he will appear in the upcoming season of Marvel Studios’ “Loki” for Disney+.

A fun fact is that both Quan and Cohen have been friends for almost 40 years - since they appeared in the film “The Goonies” together back in 1985. Cohen also represents Lil Rel Howery, the actor and comedian from the critically acclaimed and NAACP Award-nominated HBO comedy special, “I Said It, Y’all Thinking It.”