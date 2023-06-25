Co-Chair and Partner

Frankfurt Kurnit

Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Intellectual Property

Jeremy S. Goldman is co-chair of the Blockchain Technology Group and partner in the Litigation Group at Frankfurt Kurnit, where he focuses on intellectual property, blockchain, technology, entertainment, media, commercial, and privacy law.

Over his 17-year career as outside counsel, Goldman has developed a unique and substantial practice at the intersection of intellectual property and technology. He began his legal career in New York, starting at “Big Law” firm Fried Frank in 2005, then transitioned to media and entertainment powerhouse Frankfurt Kurnit in 2008, where he has proudly worked for 15 years. In 2015, Goldman co-founded the firm’s Century City office, which he helped grow from two to 20+ lawyers. Leveraging his understanding of tech, passion for copyright law, and experience in IP law, he has become a published legal expert in the world of NFTs and blockchain technology, speaking extensively and helping clients navigate the field.