Julia Jayne is an experienced and accomplished trial lawyer who concentrates her practice on both white-collar and general criminal defense in felony and misdemeanor cases. She has over 20 years of experience in complex criminal matters in federal and state courts as well as over 40 jury trials under her belt.

Jayne represents a broad array of individuals and companies in state and federal court, at the investigative, pre-trial, and trial stages. Her successes range from outright case dismissals to extremely favorable plea agreements to acquittals. Her white-collar criminal defense matters include prosecutions involving mail and wire fraud violations, bribery and kickbacks, securities fraud (insider trading), bank fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, alien harboring, money smuggling, anti-trust, immigration crimes, false statements, identity theft, criminal contempt, tax evasion, extradition matters, and prosecutions with significant asset forfeiture implications.