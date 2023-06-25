Gittings Global - NE91561 (© Gittings Photography)

Mintz member Lara Compton is a trusted advisor to clients ranging from traditional healthcare providers to disrupter digital health platforms as they navigate the practical and regulatory challenges in healthcare. Her unique depth of knowledge across HIPAA privacy and other regulatory issues governing the use of data, state and federal fraud and abuse laws, business planning, and operational issues has led colleagues to describe Compton as the “Swiss Army Knife” of healthcare problem-solving. As a successful healthcare attorney, Compton has worked on some noteworthy matters in the past 24 months, including serving as the lead healthcare regulatory counsel to Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, in its $170-million acquisition of Inform Diagnostics, a leading national independent pathology laboratory based in Texas.