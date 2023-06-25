Margaret Glahn Lodise

Margaret G. Lodise Attorney Portraits Sacks Glazier (JON DIDIER/JON DIDIER)

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

In her 30-plus year career, Meg Lodise has established an impressive reputation for successfully handling some of the most complex and high-dollar trusts and estates disputes.

Among her high-profile representations and underscoring her respect in the trusts and estates community, Lodise was appointed by the Probate Court as Guardian Ad Litem for the minor children of entertainer Michael Jackson, a responsibility she carried out soon after his death in 2009 and concluded in February 2020 with his youngest child, Prince Michael Jackson II, turning 18. In November 2021, she was requested by Mark Klaver, counsel for the Government of Canada’s Trade Law Bureau, to act as an expert and testify. She produced a comprehensive written report and testified in a five-day arbitration on California trust law in connection with a NAFTA Chapter 11 dispute, where the parties’ standing to make a multi-million-dollar claim centered on whether an oral trust was validly formed under California law.