(Barnet Photography)

Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

Fordham University School of Law

Litigation

Matthew F. Baker is a partner in the Trust and Estate Litigation Department at Freeman Freeman & Smiley. His practice is focused on advocating for the rights of beneficiaries and fiduciaries’ conduct in trust and estate matters. Whether it is contesting the validity of a trust or will or representing a fiduciary in a breach of trust claim, he is equipped to handle a wide range of legal issues.

In 2021, Baker was selected as an associate fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an honorary society composed of less than 0.5% of American lawyers. He has also been included in the Southern California Rising Stars list from 2018-2022 by Super Lawyers Magazine, an honor earned by only 2.5% of attorneys under the age of 40. Baker received the Public Counsel Pro Bono Award for the Foster Youth Project in 2016.