(Laurel Hungerford)

Partner

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato

Loyola Law School

Bankruptcy

Michael Gomez is an AV Rated lawyer who focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial litigation, and business litigation; debt workout negotiations, restructuring and documentation of commercial lending transactions, and personal property and real estate-secured credits. He has represented various entities, including debtors, creditors’ committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, private lenders, and institutional lenders in out-of-court workouts, federal and state court litigation, and chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases.

Gomez routinely moderates and speaks at educational presentations before clients and trade groups concerning bankruptcy, enforcing judgments, financing distressed borrowers, and agricultural lending issues. Among his achievements, he has successfully resolved multiple disputes under Articles 3 and 4 of the Commercial Code. He is also the recipient of the Judge Barry Russell Award presented by the Federal Bar Association, Los Angeles Chapter.