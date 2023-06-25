Partner

ArentFox Schiff LLP

University of Virginia School of Law

Intellectual Property

Michelle Cooke is an intellectual property advisor and legal strategist. She is a thought leader in digital rights creation, specializing in the expansion of established and emerging brands in developing mediums such as the metaverse and Web 3.0. She joined ArentFox Schiff (AFS) in 2022 as co-leader of the media and entertainment practice. Her clients are from a wide range of industries, including entertainment, technology, consumer products, and fashion.

Cooke is responsible for negotiating licensing, distribution, development agreements, and policies for the creation and use of IP, social media activity, user-generated content, and personal data. She also leads global IP enforcement and litigation strategies. Among the recent major projects Cooke has led are the KCETLink merger with PBS SoCal and handling all legal needs for LivOn Laboratories, Inc., Offspring Beauty Co., and a major film franchise for a major film studio. She has also handled the first NFT launch for a fashion conglomerate and acted as lead counsel for all IP and tech-related agreements for a new social media platform.