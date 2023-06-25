(Marina Milosevic)

Mira Hashmall is an accomplished trial lawyer with a record of success in federal and state courts and in arbitration. She began her practice at a large, international law firm representing clients in complex litigation matters and defending employers in labor and employment disputes. Since joining Miller Barondess, she has continued to diversify her practice and has achieved Top Verdict recognition on both the plaintiff and defense sides. She represents clients at every stage of litigation, from pre-litigation counseling to appellate proceedings, and is sought out to handle complex litigation involving business matters that have a broad legal impact.

In addition to her complex business practice, Hashmall defends private and public employers in high-stakes litigation involving claims of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour, and wrongful termination. She also defends cases involving disability discrimination and accommodation, and family and medical leave rights.