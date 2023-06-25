Nominee: A. Joel Richlin

General Counsel/Vice President

Prime Healthcare

Loyola Law School

Joel Richlin is the vice president and general counsel for Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. His leadership ensures consistent and sound legal advice to Prime Healthcare’s hospitals and medical groups.

Throughout the pandemic, Richlin has led the legal department’s response and provided tremendous support to the health system and its front-line caregivers. With a team of 30 attorneys across the country, the delivery of legal services had to be reinvented to coordinate amongst a geographically dispersed department with a mix of onsite and remote attorneys. Through Richlin’s dedicated leadership, the legal department was able to partner even more closely with its front-line caregiver clients to meet an ever-changing regulatory environment. This enabled Prime Healthcare to maintain access to care through an unprecedented spike in the need for services.