Nominee: Benjamin C. Johnson

Senior Vice President/ Head of Legal

ZAG Entertainment

Brigham Young University Law School

Ben Johnson is a highly experienced corporate and litigation attorney with a proven ability to deliver outstanding results for demanding clients in intellectual property and business litigation matters and provide sound general business advice across a broad spectrum of issues including risk management, employer liability, privacy, due diligence, and compliance. After a number of years as a firm attorney, he took his talents in house, joining MGA where he worked to protect the company’s numerous valuable properties, including Bratz and LOL Surprise.

Two years ago, Johnson left MGA and moved toy companies to join ZAG Entertainment, a growing toy business. At ZAG, he manages all legal matters, domestic or international. He enjoys all aspects of legal work and at ZAG deals with a variety of legal issues ranging from employment to contract to intellectual property. Having overcome adverse circumstances growing up has helped Ben have perspective and understanding today.