Nominee: Christopher Ghazarian

Corporate Counsel

DreamHost

Southwestern Law School

From the time that he signed on with DreamHost in 2013, Chris Ghazarian has always had an eye toward protecting not just the interests of their business, but also the privacy of our hundreds of thousands of customers around the globe. He has worked to weave his legal team into all operations and products across the organization from the time he signed on to be their corporate counsel. He helps guide all DreamHost’s projects from the beginning vs. the usual “let’s hit up Legal at the end of the project before going live” style that most companies employ.

Ghazarian has put the privacy of the company’s 400,000-plus customers’ data at the heart of every policy decision. His approach to using data systems and building a homegrown in-house compliance program to limit customer data exposure to outside parties has likely saved DreamHost hundreds of thousands of dollars.