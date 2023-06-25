Nominee: David Eisler

Chief Legal Officer

NEOGOV

Boston University

From 2003 through 2011, David Eisler was a corporate associate focused on mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital, and general corporate matters at Dorsey & Whitney (2003-2005) and DLA Piper (2005-2011). Since then, he has served as general counsel at a number of public- and venture-backed companies in the SaaS-based software, e-commerce, healthcare, and fintech sectors. From April 2019 through December 2021, he also served as the first general counsel at Quid, which grew from about $100 million in assets under management to over $1 billion during that time.

Eisler joined NEOGOV in 2021, where he currently serves as chief legal officer. NEOGOV is a SaaS-based software company serving clients in the public sector and is backed by Warburg Pincus and Carlyle. He is also a founding member of TechGC, a peer-to-peer legal network for general counsels, and a board advisor to CounterTen, an NFT platform.