Nominee: Elliot Rozenberg

Vice President & Assistant General Counsel

FabFitFun

USC Gould School of Law

Elliot Rozenberg has been an in-house attorney specializing in commercial contracts since graduating from USC Law in 2013. For the past six years, he has overseen the commercial legal work at FabFitFun, a lifestyle membership and shopping experience company. During that time, he has led negotiations with many of the world’s most renowned beauty companies including Estée Lauder, L’Oreal, and Shiseido. He also supported the rapid and impressive growth of FabFitFun’s influencer marketing program, which is one of the most well-known in the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rozenberg handled all the force majeure-related issues that arose and provided support to their operations and business teams who faced numerous challenges with respect to supply chain and logistics. He started the first student-run endowment fund at USC Law. The fund generates annual scholarships for LGBTQ+ law students and those pursuing LGBTQ+ equality in the law.