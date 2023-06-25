Nominee: Elliot Rozenberg

In-house counsel 2023

Vice President & Assistant General Counsel
FabFitFun
USC Gould School of Law

Elliot Rozenberg has been an in-house attorney specializing in commercial contracts since graduating from USC Law in 2013. For the past six years, he has overseen the commercial legal work at FabFitFun, a lifestyle membership and shopping experience company. During that time, he has led negotiations with many of the world’s most renowned beauty companies including Est&eacute;e Lauder, L’Oreal, and Shiseido. He also supported the rapid and impressive growth of FabFitFun’s influencer marketing program, which is one of the most well-known in the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rozenberg handled all the force majeure-related issues that arose and provided support to their operations and business teams who faced numerous challenges with respect to supply chain and logistics. He started the first student-run endowment fund at USC Law. The fund generates annual scholarships for LGBTQ+ law students and those pursuing LGBTQ+ equality in the law.