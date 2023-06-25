Nominee: Erik Graham-Smith

General Counsel

FloQast

Harvard Law School

As FloQast’s general counsel, Erik Graham-Smith is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s legal, compliance, HR, and recruiting teams. Prior to joining, he practiced law at Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C., where his practice concentrated on investor activism, M&A, and general corporate and securities law. He began his career as an associate at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP where he worked in the corporate department on M&A, corporate governance, and shareholder activism.

In the last 24 months alone, Graham-Smith raised Series C and Series D funding rounds, an aggregate of $150 million. He ran a Tender Offer for all employees and shareholders. He also oversaw HR and recruiting as the company scaled from 160 to 560 employees, including building out an internal operations department that he oversaw for six months until it was up and running.