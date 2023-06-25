Nominee: Kendall Jones

General Counsel

California Pizza Kitchen

Vanderbilt Law School

Kendall Jones has been with California Pizza Kitchen for more than three years. During her time as head of the legal and risk departments at CPK, she was an integral part of the team that expanded the brand’s retail offerings, as well as the team that launched the company’s domestic franchise program. She negotiated and drafted the contracts that sealed those deals and also helped shepherd the company through COVID, a bankruptcy restructuring, and a full debt refinance.

Jones has been an attorney for over 27 years. After graduating with honors from Vanderbilt Law School, she joined the highly regarded international law firm of Alston & Bird in Atlanta. She worked for large law firms and her own firm for over two decades as a civil litigator and business attorney. Jones has never lost a jury trial and has prevailed in over 90% of her bench trials.