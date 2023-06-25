Nominee: Kristyn K. Molina

Chief Legal Officer

GALT Aerospace

The George Washington University Law School

Kristyn Molina is the chief legal officer and acting director of contracts for GALT Aerospace. She was involved initially as an outside legal advisor, then as an employee since the company’s inception in 2015. She takes great pride in helping to grow a start-up company, particularly in bringing on talented employees to build a successful team.

Within the last 24 months, Molina has continued building the legal department within a rapidly-growing Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned-Small-Business (SDVOSB). Among other things, she led the policy efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, created a new parental paid leave policy, and is developing an employee-centered intellectual property protection program. She also handles all litigation and pre-litigation matters, managing outside counsel, and balancing business needs to best protect the company. Molina has successfully drafted, negotiated, and executed many lucrative prime contracts, as well as numerous subcontracts.