Nominee: Michael Jaffa

General Counsel & COO

Genius Brands International

New York University School of Law

For nearly 30 years, Michael Jaffa has had an extensive career in law with over 20 years dedicated to entertainment law, serving in senior executive positions for high-profile entertainment companies based in Los Angeles. Currently, he serves as general counsel & chief operating officer for Genius Brands, where he has negotiated millions of dollars in licensing deals and executed in excess of $400 million of M&A and financial transactions in the past four years.

In April 2018, Jaffa was recruited by the board of directors to join Genius Brands to oversee the negotiating and shaping of business transactions in the areas of development, production, licensing, finance, and distribution of the company’s IP catalog, including Shaq’s Garage, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Wolfgang Puck’s Secret Chef Academy, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaire’s Club, Llama Llama, Rainbow Rangers, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Baby Genius, and more.