Nominee: Natalie Swanson

Senior Director, Associate General Counsel

Riot Games

Pepperdine University School of Law

While the legal team at Riot Games is responsible for compliance, regulation, litigation, and other typical external matters, the team’s vision is to unlock “Rioters” so they can create big, bold experiences for players. Natalie Swanson has been a champion of this for a long time. Right out of law school in 2010, she joined the company when it was still a start-up and League of Legends, the industry’s first free-to-play game, was just a year old. She took the leap and has been with the company ever since.

Today, Swanson manages the global labor and employment practice, which supports 4,500-plus Rioters. From a team of one, the labor and employment team is now five attorneys in the U.S., and several more internationally with Swanson leading. Her fingerprint can be found on nearly every major People program, office expansion, and company milestone that have shaped Riot into what it is today.