Nominee: Roy Hadavi

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Flynt Management Group

Southwestern Law School

After several successful roles in solo, in-house, and law firm scenarios, in 2021, Roy Hadavi transitioned into the entertainment world. As General Counsel of Flynt Management Group, he oversees all legal matters for the Larry Flynt empire, including the Hustler brand, the various LFP magazine and broadcasting operations, Hustler Casino and Lucky Lady Casino, and Hustler Hollywood stores.

Hadavi is spearheading the project to open three additional casinos in California. He has expanded the internal workload of the legal department. He has onboarded new systems to manage legal matters more efficiently and effectively for the company. And, in a very difficult situation, he was on the ground in person within an hour when two armed robbers opened fire on the Hustler Casino. Hadavi guided staff to ensure both their safety and that of patrons, got the situation under control, and got the casino back open.

