Nominee: Tina Ansaripour

Tina Ansaripour acts as corporate in-house counsel for five different companies and leads each individual company’s legal and compliance departments. As corporate in-house counsel, she is involved with strategic development, contract negotiations and administration, corporate transactions, employment law matters, corporate governance, and a range of other legal matters relating to each respective business.

Ansaripour provides counsel to companies on regulatory compliance matters, specifically the state and federal laws surrounding privacy and data security considerations. During her time at Phonexa, she has assisted in the implementation of two new tech solutions that provide a streamlined optimization feature for clients to utilize and also spent her time restructuring internal cybersecurity policies and procedures to keep the company compliant through its fast-growing expansion of services provided.