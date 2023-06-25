Nominee: Veronique Daniella Vernot

Legal Counsel

Apple Inc.

West Virginia University College of Law

Veronique Vernot is an internationally recognized attorney who serves as legal counsel for Apple Inc. While there, she focused on product integrity, product safety, and AppleCare. Her previous role with the company focused on global supply chain transactions and environmental technologies. For her efforts, she was selected as the 2022 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder.

In her past ventures, she served as a litigator for Mercedes- Benz USA where she handled class actions and product liability matters. She also represented the IRS Office of Chief Counsel in U.S. Tax Court. As a law student, Vernot was awarded the W.E.B. DuBois Fellowship for her scholastic and community service achievements. Additionally, she served her law school as a member of the Moot Court Team, a student ambassador with the Office of Admissions, and a student representative with the Visiting Committee.