Nominee: Victoria K. Harvey

Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer

Smile Brands Inc.

Whittier Law School

Victoria Harvey joined Smile Brands in 2014 as associate general counsel and was appointed senior vice president and chief legal officer in April 2015. She has over 25 years of experience in corporate and law firm settings, including over a decade with the law firms of Loeb & Loeb LLP in Los Angeles and Theodora Oringher Miller & Richman in Costa Mesa. Prior to Smile, she spent six years with a national restaurant chain and food manufacturing company where she handled all the company’s legal functions.

In her capacity at Smile Brands, Harvey oversees all legal affairs, including corporate governance, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, risk management, government affairs, insurance portfolio, M&A, litigation, and strategic legal matters. She works closely with all the company’s departments, including HR, operations, real estate, procurement, marketing, IT, and finance with respect to various legal and compliance-related issues.