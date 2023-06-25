Oren Bitan

Shareholder

Buchalter

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Oren Bitan has an extensive legal background that includes business, real estate, banking, receivership, consumer product, and commercial litigation. He is known for his ability to solve complex business disputes for his clients. He is a trusted advisor who guides his clients through their day-to-day legal concerns and has particular expertise in matters involving real estate, banking and lending, creditors’ rights, wine, beer, liquor, cannabis, and intellectual property.

Bitan’s representative clients include banks and financial institutions; private lenders; state and federal receivers; private investors and investment funds; private equity groups; real property developers; breweries; wineries; distilleries; cannabis businesses; consumer products companies; and corporate entities large and small. He is co-chair of Buchalter’s Cannabis Industry Law Group and advises cannabis businesses on regulatory advice; banking; lending; financing; intellectual property; receivership; real property development and leasing; and assembling teams of attorneys to provide corporate and employment advice.