Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Columbia School of Law

Labor & Employment

Roland Juarez is a thought leader among the labor and employment team at Hunton Andrews Kurth. He regularly advises and mentors young associates with practical career advice and often authors with associates to help guide their legal writing and analysis while supporting their distinct voices. In the past year, he published a number of items and guided associates through the publishing process as a legal author and insider. Juarez is able to connect with labor and employment associates on a number of trending issues, offer his experienced advice, and help build the confidence and writing skills of this associate team.

Juarez is known for handling high-stakes labor and employment cases for some of California’s largest and most high-profile employers in the temporary staffing, service, manufacturing, and retail industries, skillfully defending clients against challenging wage and hour, discrimination, non-compete, and anti-raiding claims facing employers in California and nationwide.