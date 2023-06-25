Samuel R. Maizel

(RAFFI ALEXANDER)

Director

Dentons U.S. LLP

The George Washington University Law School

Bankruptcy

Samuel Maizel leads Dentons Distressed Healthcare efforts nationwide as a partner in Dentons’ Los Angeles office. He is a nationally recognized expert in the unique issues that arise in the restructuring of healthcare industry entities. Maizel co-led the representation of Verity Health System of California, Inc., and 16 related entities in their chapter 11 cases - the second largest nonprofit hospital bankruptcy case in American history with more than $1.4 billion of debt.

The Court approved the sale of Verity’s hospitals and senior living facility and confirmed the joint plan of liquidation, which resolved complex litigation and created a liquidating trust for the benefit of creditors. Previously, Maizel was a partner in a national bankruptcy firm headquartered in Los Angeles and previously a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Commercial Litigation Branch, in addition to representing the federal government in U.S. bankruptcy, district, and appellate courts.