(Gittings Photography)

Managing Partner of the Los Angeles Office

Carlton Fields, LLP

Litigation

Known as the “case killer” for his success in securing defense verdicts, judgments, dismissals, or favorable settlements, trial and appellate lawyer Steven B. Weisburd has more than 30 years of experience litigating complex civil disputes, mass tort cases, and class actions for major corporate clients and product manufacturers, including high-profile cases of national and international significance. He has developed a reputation for winning the unwinnable and has become a go-to lawyer for clients seeking to derail bet-the-company litigation. Among his successes, Weisburd was a lead legal architect behind Philip Morris’ victory against virtually all odds in the foreign courts for the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), a former U.S. territory, which filed suit to recover all money spent by the RMI in treating smoking-related illnesses after the tobacco industry defendants settled similar lawsuits filed by the 50 states for hundreds of billions of dollars.

