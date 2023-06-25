(Johann Morozov Inga Erbes)

Partner and Co-Lead of the Japan Practice

Covington & Burling LLP

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Taisuke Kimoto co-leads Covington’s Japan Practice, which advises a number of Japan’s largest corporations as well as individuals, trade associations, and governmental agencies on their most sensitive and complex legal challenges in the United States, Europe, China, and elsewhere. Drawing upon his long-standing relationships and robust business and legal networks in Japan, he serves as an ambassador of the firm to the Japanese business community and global companies with interests in the Japanese market.

Kimoto is a corporate lawyer whose practice focuses on M&A transactions, general corporate matters, and real estate transactions for companies based in Japan. He also serves as an outside U.S. general counsel for a number of Japanese companies and in that capacity provides advice in many areas, including dispute resolution and employment. In 2021, Chambers Global recognized him among the leading lawyers for Corporate/M&A: Deals in Asia.