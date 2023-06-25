Partner

Haynes and Boone

Fordham Law

Intellectual Property

Theresa Conduah is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the Orange County office of Haynes and Boone, LLP. Her practice focuses on advising clients on trademark disputes, patent litigation, and technology transactions, among other matters.

Conduah has broad-based experience helping companies protect their intellectual property on a global scale, including providing strategic counsel on trademark and copyright portfolios; design patents; brand protection; and anti-counterfeit programs. She has served as an in-house IP counsel at United Airlines, Toyota Motor North America, Inc., and, most recently, at dosist, a health and wellness company. Previously, as a lawyer in private practice, she counseled clients in the technology, financial services, entertainment, and sports industries about IP prosecution and enforcement matters. Conduah is a frequent speaker, volunteer, and advocate for diversity in law issues. Born in Ghana in West Africa, she faced adversity merely by her place of birth.