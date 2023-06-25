Crowell & Moring LLP

Office Managing Partner

UCLA School of Law

Intellectual Property

Valerie Goo, the managing partner of Crowell & Moring’s Los Angeles office, has been representing leading companies in complex litigation for over two decades. She has tried numerous cases across the country and has a successful record in representing clients in commercial litigation and intellectual property matters. Currently, she represents large companies in intellectual property, commercial disputes, and trade secrets cases between competitors.

One of her recent successes was as trial counsel in the high-profile trademark infringement case for Molson Coors defending MillerCoors, a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing Co. and maker of Keystone Light Beer. The jury awarded only $56 million to Stone Brewing, which had sought nearly $1 billion in total damages. She also won a commercial and trade secrets litigation matter for a leading aeronautics company, obtaining a trio of summary judgment rulings for the company and two co-defendants on all causes of action. Goo was selected as a “Leader of Influence: Litigators and Trial Lawyers” in 2020 and 2022 and recognized as one of the “Most Influential Intellectual Property Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2017.