Chair, Water Law Group

Nossaman

Harvard Law School

Corporate

Alfred Smith, chair of Nossaman’s Water Group, is a recognized expert in water, environmental, transportation, and public agency law. A graduate of the Harvard Law School, he has successfully litigated multiple water rights adjudications, and secured more than $750 million worth of contamination settlements in favor of his clients.

Smith is a trusted advisor on matters involving water rights, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, Colorado River and Pueblo rights, recycled water, water resource development, contamination remediation, groundwater adjudications, water transfers, desalination, conjunctive use, climate change, and environmental regulatory compliance. He has also developed urban water management plans, water supply assessments, and environmental impact reports for a wide range of residential and commercial developments. An experienced general counsel to multiple government agencies, Smith is an expert on all aspects of public agency governance and operations. He has successfully litigated at all levels.