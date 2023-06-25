Arameh Zargham O’Boyle

Member

Mintz

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

Arameh Zargham O’Boyle is a trailblazer and the first female partner in Mintz’s growing Los Angeles office. In her 15-plus years of practice, she has become one of the most sought-after attorneys product innovators and manufacturers rely on.

O’Boyle is a litigator who focuses her practice on defending product manufacturers in complex product liability and consumer class action litigation. She represents businesses in a variety of industries including cosmetics, personal care products, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drugs, food, retail, and electronics. She regularly advises clients on product labeling and advertising strategies to navigate the requirements of the FDA’s Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and mitigate challenges under California’s consumer protection laws. O’Boyle represents companies in high-profile litigation and has extensive experience managing and coordinating complex class action and multidistrict litigation. Her clients regard her as strategic and creative; they trust her commonsense approach to problem-solving and appreciate her ability to resolve disputes efficiently.