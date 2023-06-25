Brenda K. Radmacher

(dawn bowery)

Brenda Radmacher is a distinguished litigation partner at Akerman LLP with over 25 years of experience in construction law. She has helped resolve complex disputes through mediation, negotiation, arbitration, and litigation for construction companies, developers, design professionals, and owners in California, across the United States and internationally.

Radmacher has also assisted her clients with regulatory compliance issues concerning California’s Proposition 65, ADA, OSHA, and employment and COVID-19 issues. She played a key role in the litigation of the Champlain Towers South Condominium case, which involved over 40 parties and non-parties and required extensive investigation, testing, and sampling, leading to a settlement in excess of $1.1 billion. Radmacher has also contributed to the construction industry as a speaker and writer, sharing her insights on various legal issues affecting the construction industry. She has received numerous accolades and recognitions for her hard work and dedication, including being recognized as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal, a “Woman of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and a finalist for the 2023 Jerrold S. Oliver Award of Excellence.