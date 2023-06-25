Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Chris Manderson is a partner and co-chair of the Business, Corporate, and Tax Department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup. He specializes in mergers & acquisitions, venture capital, debt and equity financing, distressed and restructuring transactions, and preserving and utilizing Net Operating Loss (NOL) tax assets. He also advises public and private company boards and executives on all aspects of corporate governance.

In addition to mainstream M&A, venture capital, and corporate finance transactions, Manderson specializes in distressed and restructuring transactions. In the wake of the 2009 Financial Crisis, he reorganized companies preserving over $2 billion in NOL tax assets in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, including Real Industry, Inc. (formerly Fremont General Corporation, a subprime mortgage lender with NOLs over $900 million) and Triad Guaranty, Inc. (formerly an insurance holding company with NOLs over $1.1 billion). He has represented both public and private companies, private equity funds, and individuals.