Partner

Hueston Hennigan LLP

Harvard Law School

Intellectual Property

Christy Von der Ahe Rayburn litigates high-profile, high-stakes technology disputes for companies of all sizes, including Amazon.com, Monster Energy, BlackBerry, ClearOne, and Acorn Technologies. Described by clients as “a fierce advocate” and “intensely brilliant at understanding the detail and complexity of the subject matter, while retaining a clear view of the big issues and impact on strategy,” she has experience in patent, copyright, and trade secret litigation at every stage.

Rayburn is a force in the courtroom, having recently obtained a summary judgment of non-infringement in favor of Amazon.com, Inc. against claims for patent infringement brought by serial patent litigant MasterObjects, Inc. In 2021, she also won two trials and a Federal Circuit appeal. In May 2021, she won a $25-million trial victory for Acorn Technologies in a patent infringement case. Rayburn is deeply invested in her clients’ cases, paying close attention to strategic decisions at every step.