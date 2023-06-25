Dwayne McKenzie

Managing Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

UCLA School of Law

Labor & Employment

Dwayne McKenzie is managing partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson and has a practice that has grown to meet the needs of a wide variety of real estate and construction industry clients in traditional labor relations, employment law, ERISA matters, and litigation in state and federal courts.

McKenzie represents owners, public agencies, developers, contractor trade associations, and employers in traditional labor relations. He counsels contractor associations and participates in industry-wide master labor agreement negotiations and legislative matters. He negotiates project labor agreements on behalf of owners and developers and provides ongoing representation for owners, developers, contractors, and contractor trade associations in managing relationships and resolving disputes with individual unions and building trades union councils. McKenzie has also been involved extensively in prevailing wage law legislation, interpretation, and litigation for over 20 years and is active in public works, prevailing wage, skilled and trained workforce, and related labor-related issues.

