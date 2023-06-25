Finalist: Holly Jean Logue

(Chloe Jackman Photoqraphy)

General Counsel

Holmusk

The University of Michigan School of Law

Holly Logue received her law degree from the University of Michigan and her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has leveraged this dual training to advise innovative companies on both legal issues and business strategy throughout her career. As general counsel, she practices across a broad range of legal areas but has focused her practice for over two decades in the healthcare space, including data science, biotech, pharma, medical device, and diagnostics companies.

Logue is currently the general counsel and an executive team member at Holmusk Technologies, a global, real-world evidence and data analytics company that seeks to revolutionize research and care delivery for behavioral health. She is committed to guiding Holmusk in realizing its mission by leading the legal function of the company.